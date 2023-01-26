Piedmont, goodbye to recipes. Medicines can be collected at the pharmacy with the health card. that’s how

From yesterday (January 25) at 600 Piedmontese pharmacies, it’s possible pick up the medicines without having to display the prescriptiononly showing their own health insurance card. This service is available to all citizens who decide to join it: just click on the salutepiemonte.it website or request online registration from your trusted pharmacy.

Piedmont, goodbye to recipes. Medicines can be collected at the pharmacy with the health card

About that, Luigi Icardi, councilor for health of Piedmont, explains: “Citizens will be able to go in pharmacy to pick up non-prescription drugs, but by presenting the health card the doctor always prescribes, the pharmacist sees the prescription online and the citizen collects it. This is an important service especially for the chronically ill, those who take a drug according to a therapeutic plan, but it is also useful for the elderly. It adds to those services that we already offer”.

Luigi Icardi continues: “It partially streamlines the work of doctorsbut it is a piece of that territorial health care that we want to implement in our area in 2019 we put the dematerialized prescription online, in 2020 the doctor could send text messages or pharmacist emails to deliver the drug and in 2022 we used over 43 million dematerialized prescriptions enjoyed by almost 3 million Piedmontese”.

Councilor Icardi concludes: “To use the service, it is necessary to log in for the first time and choose the participating pharmacy. Consent can be given directly at the pharmacy, at the ASL counters, on the Salute Piemonte website or with the Salute Piemonte app. Also important is the fact that there is also the possibility of delegating the withdrawal of another person”.

The service is provided by CSI Piemonte. “We have worked alongside the Health Department – ​​said Carla Gaveglio, CSI Piedmont Digital Health Directorate – to create this important service that really makes life easier for citizens, guaranteeing data security and confidentiality. This solution is based on the electronic health record active in Piedmont for all citizens who, by collecting the patient’s clinical history and regulating access to it on the basis of his explicit consent, require high safety standards, an issue on which the Consortium is committed for years”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

