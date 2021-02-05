Pieck finger is a warrior of Marley and current carrier of the Titan Cart in Shingeki no Kyojin, teammate of Zeke, Porco, and of Reiner, Annie and Bertholdt before they left for Paradis.

Even though we knew her until this fourth season, Pieck has managed to make a space in the hearts of the fans, even positioning itself as the favorite of some on my house or Annie, especially for his calm and cheerful character.

As well as his somewhat strange personality and certain habits typical of his condition of Titan Cart, like moving on all fours still in human form.

A cosplay worthy of SNK’s Pieck fans

That said, since her appearance we have seen little by little more interpretations of her, such as this cosplay by the artist in Instagram @strigabruja, who gave us a couple of sessions like Pieck:

As you can see, this cosplay projects Pieck perfectly with his uniform as a warrior of Marley, the arm band that identifies her as Eldiana and her tousled black hair and sleepy smile.

Something that the fans really liked is that they also shared videos in which he replicates the strange but lovable personality of this character, as well as his inability to stand upright when he only uses his two feet.

No doubt Nami (as you can also find her on her profile) she enjoys this character quite a bit, and as she herself pointed out at the bottom of the images, she is enjoying this last season a lot for Shingeki no Kyojin.

Do you also think that the supremacy of Pieck with this cosplay? Who is your favorite waifu from Shingeki no Kyojin? Let us know in the comments.




