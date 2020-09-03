16 years ago, the name of the small Ossetian town of Beslan became synonymous with grief, pain, tragedy. For its 333 residents, that Knowledge Day in 2004 was the last. For the rest, the beginning of September has long been no longer associated with the holiday: these are days of mourning and mourning. Victoria Ktsoeva, who survived that nightmare, will carry a splinter in her head all her life, which penetrated into the brain after being wounded during a shell explosion. The doctors decided it would be best not to operate on her. And Alan Kulov, who had been in the hands of terrorists, decided to devote himself to helping people and became a doctor. Many families still cannot remember those events – in a conversation with Izvestia, people politely refused to tell anything. But every year they continue to meet these days with fellow countrymen, even if they left their small homeland long ago.

Victoria Ktsoeva, 30 years old, lives in Moscow. At the Beslan school she was taken hostage along with her younger brother Arthur, both survived.

It felt like a prank

Beslan is a very small city. The first school has always been especially popular. When you walk in the morning, you greet everyone, you approach school – you know almost every face, every child who studies there. We were like one big family. These three days have forever remained with each of us. I remember every minute.

When the shots started, I didn’t understand anything. I thought it was some kind of prank – well, a bearded uncle with a machine gun was running, shooting into the sky. Who could have guessed that such a terrible terrorist act – the seizure of a school – would happen in a small town?

We came to the line together with my brother. I was 14 years old, I was entering the ninth grade. Arthur walked into fourth. The terrorists drove everyone to the gym. It was impossible to leave from that side: others appeared behind the man with a beard, they drove everyone to school. Everyone ran to the door, probably out of fear. I was at the lineup with high school students from the other side. From there at first it was possible to hide, and some succeeded. I had slippers with a glass heel, and I could only move with a step. The thought flashed that I could throw off my shoes and run away. But I thought about my brother, turned around and went to the gym.

Photo: from the family archive Victoria Ktsoeva in her school years

We spent two days in it and half of the third day. Much has been said about that nightmare. I especially remember how on the second day my brother became ill – there was no water, no one gave us anything to drink. I went to the terrorist and asked: “Can you please wet my handkerchief with water? My brother feels bad. ” He was wearing a mask, I could not see his face. He looked at me and said: “Go, take a handkerchief, I will wet it for you.” I returned for a handkerchief. Other children understood what was the matter and started tossing T-shirts, scarves, any clothes at me so that they would also be wetted with water.

When I came up with this pile, the terrorist said: “I will only wet your handkerchief. Let’s go. ” I put all my things and went with him to the gym, where there was food and water for the invaders themselves. He took the kettle and said: “Give me a handkerchief.” I stretched out my hands with a handkerchief, he wet it for me, I told him: “Thank you very much,” I turned around and jumped out of there like a bullet. Then I didn’t even think I was risking, he could kill me. Only now I understand it.

There was one terrorist who was holding the button of a large bomb with his foot. He sat and talked to a woman, her name was Larisa, she eventually survived. He told her: “You can’t even imagine how I don’t want to take my foot off this button.” – “Why are you doing this?” She asked. – “Your government does not want to fulfill our demands.” She told him: “Don’t take it away, leave us all alive, don’t do this.” He said, “I can’t.”

The invaders followed each other and held the button. There were those who could make contact – at least tell us something. Others did not speak at all.

There was also a terrorist who told us to sit “like a bunny” – raise both hands above our heads. He was alone. He also had a mask, but he wore it on his head, like a hat, his face was visible. And it is noticeable that he got some kind of pleasure when he commanded us. “Raise your hands!” – and everyone raised, obeyed him. He was cruel.

“I will not leave without my sister”

On the third day at 13:05 there was an explosion. Right in front of him, my brother and I moved to the Swedish wall near the entrance to the same gym, the “rest room” of the terrorists. You could at least lean your back on her. There was a bomb hanging directly over us. Literally in 10 minutes it exploded. It was all so fast. A terrible scream arose, and the entire gym was covered with smoke. Something fell on me from above, some kind of gray matter – the bomb tied to the Swedish wall turned out to be a fake. If it was a real bomb, I would not have survived.

People during funeral events in the sports hall of school number 1 Photo: TASS / Elena Afonina

I grabbed my brother and we ran into the gym. There are still 10-15 people behind us. There was a tap with water and all kinds of sweets and dates. We managed to drink and eat a little. Then the terrorist came and said: “And now you are all getting ready and we will go to the dining room.” Then I went back to the gym, there were already corpses lying there.

When they began to free the hostages, a grenade exploded in the dining room … No, I can’t say for sure what exploded, but they shouted: “Go to bed!” And I covered my brother with myself. A shrapnel hit my face, my forehead, and I lost consciousness. My brother kept repeating: “Vika, open your eyes, don’t sleep!” I looked at him, I just couldn’t say anything. I opened my eyes and turned off. At some point I opened it and saw the special forces. With relief, I thought that we would be saved, and switched off again. I vaguely remember that a commando took me in his arms and handed me to someone through the window. I heard another shout: “Car, faster car!”

Later, after the passing of the years, I learned that I was saved only thanks to my brother. He told the commandos: “I will not leave without my sister. First take my sister, then I’ll go. ” They said to him: “She died, we will hand her over later.” “No, she’s alive, she opens her eyes. Please, first her, then me, ”he asked.

With a splinter in my head

On September 5, I was transported on a large plane of the Ministry of Emergencies to Moscow, to the clinic named after Speransky. I lay there for almost three months.

“Shrapnel wound of the brain” – that was the diagnosis. They decided not to do the operation, they said that a capsule should form around the fragment, and I could live with it. My mother was with me (our parents worked on September 1, so they stayed alive). From her I learned who had died. She did not tell me everything right away, with caution and in dosage. I lost my girlfriend, it was a shock for me. For a very long time I could not believe that she was no longer there. Some died in whole families. Our neighbors took their daughter to first grade. The youngest child was held in her arms. None of them survived.

I did not finish my studies in Beslan. Then everyone helped the victims of the terrorist attack, I was lucky to transfer to a lyceum in the suburbs, in the village of Korallovo outside Zvenigorod.

I entered the university in Moscow, graduated from the State University of Management, and since then I have been living and working in the capital for eight years. My brother lives with me. He is 25 years old. He graduated this year from the magistracy, before that – the bachelor’s degree from the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia, the Faculty of Law.

Photo: from the family archive Victoria Ktsoeva

I can talk normally about those events, I never dreamed of nightmares. And then my brother could not sleep alone for a long time. Sometimes he began to worry: “Don’t you see, there are terrorists walking on the roof over there?” He has not spoken about his experiences in the gym even once in 16 years.

I visit Beslan, but I never stayed there again in the first days of September. Once, maybe at the end of the ninth grade, when I arrived there, I decided to go to my school. I went to the gym and immediately felt that smell: sweat, blood, and all this bombing, shooting. It seems to me that everything was saturated with it. Immediately I remembered every detail. It was just … Horror – that’s putting it mildly. I never went there again.

Alan Kulov, 27 years old, lives in the town of Raduzhny, Tyumen region. I was at school with my younger brother Oleg, who died.

I could run away but I didn’t

I graduated from the medical institute in Vladikavkaz. Now I have a wife, on September 5 our son Davidik will be nine months old. Children are good, this is a new life. It was Beslan who pushed me to become a doctor. After the incident, I just wanted to protect ordinary people. I was going to become a military man, even a special forces soldier, but because of the injuries he received at that school, he could not. I had a traumatic brain injury – a gunshot wound to the head. The shrapnel hit the brain ventricle. In Russia then they could not extract it, such operations were not carried out. In 2005, the Beslan administration raised money, and I was operated on at the Charite clinic in Berlin.

In that terrible 2004, I moved to the sixth grade. I went to the line with my brother, who was three years younger than me, and my grandfather. Grandfather only brought us to the gate, then my brother and I went to our classes.

Photo: from the family archive Alan Kulov (left) with his deceased brother (right)

I had the opportunity to escape when they started shooting. I intuitively began to move towards the back gate. Most likely, if he had hurried, he’d run away. But my brother was sent to the gym. I could not leave without him.

Suicide bomber’s grace

The gym was very stuffy at first. We were all pressed to one corner, there was nothing to breathe. The high school students were forced to knock out the windows.

One person near me began to loudly reassure people in Ossetian so that they would obey and not be nervous. The invaders did not like this, and they killed him.

At first, they carried water, I even drank once, although at that time I did not want to at all. Then on the following days I was very thirsty. Only once they threw wet rags to us. I really asked the girl next to me, I wanted to kiss the rag, but she didn’t give.

Photo: TASS / Elena Afonina

The terrorists showed that they had come here to die. The shahidka gave me dried fruits. It is known that one of the suicide bombers exploded. I don’t know if the one who fed me. I personally think that the woman simply did not want to kill the children, so she exploded.

There was also one terrorist, he knew a little Ossetian. My classmate constantly asked him to let him go, and this man reassured him: “They will let you go, don’t worry. Everything will be OK”.

They were cruel too. The woman-hostage tried to talk to one, he aimed his weapon directly at her, aimed directly at her head. She took the barrel with her hand and said: “Shoot!” He put the weapon away.

He is with us

At first, I really hoped for salvation, I prayed to God. When the thirst began to prevail, I just waited for the end. On the third day, there was an explosion. My brother and I were close to each other, but not together.

I remember practically nothing after the explosion. I only remember my mother’s voice in the ambulance. Dad said that I told how I saw severed limbs, but I don’t remember that either.

Then I learned that my brother had died during the explosion.

Photo: TASS / Elena Afonina

My parents took it very hard. Withdrew into ourselves. I had a younger sister, Diana. She hadn’t gone to school yet. After the tragedy, very little attention was paid to her. I always felt very sorry for her, because she was very small.

After the terrorist attack, my mother gave birth to two more girls – Angelina and Milana. Their appearance just helped all of us to get back on our feet. We never forget a brother. We celebrate all his birthdays. After the tragedy, everyone helped us: both Russia and the whole world.