Getting acquainted with at least the rear of the new BMW M5 at an early stage is already possible.

The BMW 5 Series G30/G31/F90 era has officially come to an end, so it’s time for the BMW 5 Series G60/G61/G90 era. The first two mean sedan and Touring and the last M5, but BMW has only pulled the curtain on the sedan and what they consider important: the fully electric i5. The Touring will therefore have to wait a while and if 601 electric horsepower does not do it for you, the hottest 5 Series is also a surprise for a while. At least, not quite anymore.

BMW M5 leaked

The brand new BMW M5 leaked hard on the internet today. Of course you can’t believe everything men in raincoats bring along. But the photo seems to tick all the boxes. Design that is in line with BMW’s line-up, boring factory hall and a photo that seems to have been taken by someone who had to sneak a quick photo while no one was looking, such photos often turned out to be ordinary real deal to be.

A small grain of salt is therefore in order, but we can quickly take a look at what we see on the new BMW M5. We only see a rear with not very much of the car in view. As usual, the taillights and roofline are identical to the 5 Series, so you can expect that. The new rear bumper is designed in such a way that the considerably widened hips fit better into the design. Underneath hangs a large two-part diffuser with four outlets. The whole looks like a combination of the design of the new M3 and M2. We also see new rims that will again be unique to the M5, but the color is similar to Portimao Blue, which we already know from the BMW M3 G80. So all pretty cut cake, but well, with BMW’s new design language you better be prepared.

Specs

BMW is keeping the specs of the new M5 a secret for now, but by putting together the puzzle pieces of leaked information and predictions you can go a long way. The engine is the S68B44 with plug-in hybrid drive, which you can know from the BMW XM. Since this halo car from BMW M with its 748 hp to remain at the top of the range, we expect around 700 hp for the new M5. The front is still a mystery, but we actually expect something similar to the M2 instead of a giant grille à la BMW M3. But as said, you never know with BMW in that case.

