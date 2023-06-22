Home page World

From: Anna Lena Kiegerl

Split

A dispute between two German vacationers escalated in Mallorca. One was injured with a shard of glass in the neck. The police are investigating.

Munich – party, palm trees and beach. Mallorca is the Germans’ favorite island. At times it is even referred to as the 17th German federal state. Whether family, party or cultural holiday, Mallorca has a lot to offer. But the Rush to many bays and beaches also worries the locals.

In addition, holidaymakers do not always behave in an exemplary manner on the island. For this reason, new rules for Ballermann tourists now apply. And this German vacationer also caused a stir in the popular vacation spot. During an argument, he injured another German vacationer with a shard of glass on his neck. The reported about it Majorca newspaper.

country Spain tourists 14 million a year German tourists 23 percent of all tourism (Source: mallorca.com) See also Elon Musk mocks loss of Netflix subscribers

German arrested in Mallorca: rammed glass on the neck of another vacationer

The incident happened between the two men on Tuesday night. The two got into an argument at the Bolero Angels discotheque in Cala Ratjada, east of Mallorca. The background to this is not yet known. The 51-year-old German injured the other vacationer with a broken glass on the neck. The wound began to bleed profusely and the victim was treated at the hospital in Manacor.

Some evenings in Mallorca are ended by the police – a German tourist has been arrested after injuring someone with a piece of broken glass. (Iconic image) © Clara Margais/dpa

Meanwhile, the 51-year-old attacker tried to flee. However, security personnel were able to restrain him. The victim was able to leave the hospital. Now the Guarda Civil is investigating. The local police arrested the perpetrator.

This young man from Great Britain was also the victim of a crime while on vacation. He was in Italy vacation kidnappedbut was able to save himself with a hidden call for help.