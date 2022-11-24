Garum | Sommelier’s word
Casa Castillo wine has it all, including having been the first Jumilla wine to achieve the precious 100 Parker points
One does not expect to find a great Vigneron so close and at the same time so close. It seems that the great producers are untouchable, distant and cold. Here is the winery with the longest experience in defending the terroir and identity in the Mediterranean. José María Vicente operates the family winery located at about 600 meters of altitude in the cent
#Pie #Franco #jewel #crown
Leave a Reply