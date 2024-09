Rainy Frog And Score Studios they announce Pickle Cross: Rune Factory For Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will be launched during the 2025 and will have Italian language support.

The title will be previewed at Tokyo Game Show 2024which will take place from September 26 to 29 in Japan. Below is the announcement trailer.

Piczle Cross: Rune Factory – Announcement Trailer

Source: Rainy Frog