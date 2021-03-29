Over the course of several hours, 3 Egyptian veterinary teams succeeded in examining and supporting 4 ships in the Suez Canal loaded with thousands of sheep and cattle, stranded by the giant Panamanian container ship “Evergiven” stranded.

The delinquent Panamanian ship caused the suspension of many ships, in light of the Suez Canal Authority announcing the continuation of efforts to float the giant ship “Evergiven”, around the clock, by carrying out dredging work during the day, and the work of tugging maneuvers with tugs at times compatible with tidal conditions.

Dr. Hamed Al-Qunas, Undersecretary of the Ministry and Director of the Veterinary Medicine Directorate in Ismailia Governorate, who headed one of the three veterinary teams from the General Authority for Veterinary Services and the Veterinary Medicine Departments in Port Said and Ismailia, said that these teams worked on examining the health status of the animals inside the 4 loaded ships, explaining that it was done. Communicating with the officials of the Suez Canal Authority and facilitating all examination procedures.

Al-Qunas said that the inspections confirmed the absence of any epidemic diseases, but there is a shortage of fodder that the animals need, and the necessary fodder has already been provided in cooperation and coordination between the Suez Canal Authority and the responsible departments in the Egyptian Ministry of Agriculture, according to a report published by the “Sky News” website.

The Egyptian official indicated that the necessary medicines for these animals are available in the ships as well as the doctors, explaining that the Egyptian responsible authorities have confirmed their readiness to provide all the needs of medicines, veterinarians and feed as well.

On the existence of deaths between livestock and sheep, Al-Qunas confirmed the death cases do not exist and do not exceed one in a thousand, which are the natural proportions, explaining that any death cases are kept in bags using preservatives until they go out to safe places at sea, stressing the continuous follow-up of the status of cows And sheep in coordination with the agents of these ships.

The examination operations of the medical teams, which consist of 3 to 4 doctors per division, continued for several hours, according to Alqans, as they started from 2 pm yesterday until 8:30 pm of the same day, as the ships are located in separate areas, one of which is close to the Suez Canal Authority.

The Egyptian official affirmed that the veterinary teams must take all measures, including examination and inspection, to ensure that no epidemic diseases from these sheep and cows enter the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The first ship called the “Bonimar Life Stock” coming from Spain to Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and it contains 9,850 heads of sheep in good health condition. Its stopping period in the shipping channel until yesterday was 3 days, and there is no dead in it, while the expected causes of death are crowding And poor ventilation, while the daily feed consumption is about 10 tons and is available.

As for the second ship called “Omega Star” coming from Spain to Aqaba, it has a tonnage of 20,000 heads of sheep and is in good health condition. The number of dead sheep is 50 to 60 heads. The expected causes of death are overcrowding, poor ventilation and the consumption of fodder 20 tons per day and are available.

While the third ship is called “Jersey”, and it is coming from Romania to Aqaba, and it carries fattening sheep and calves with 15,250 sheep and 200 calves. The cargo condition is good and its stopping period in the shipping course is 4 days. There is no dead, and the expected causes of death are crowding, wasting, and poor ventilation, And its daily feed consumption is 20 tons.

The fourth ship, “Dragon”, is heading from Romania to Aqaba and is loaded with 8,300 sheep. Its health condition is good, its stopover period is 3 days until yesterday, and its daily consumption of fodder is 9 tons.

And on how to deal with the tunnel, the tunnel is cut up, placed in a preservative, and packed in sealed bags specially designed for that until the exit outside the territorial waters.