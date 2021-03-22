Authorities in New South Wales have evacuated thousands of people from western Sydney and the central-northern coast of New South Wales as torrential rains continued in the eastern Australian state on Monday.

40 flood warnings and 20 evacuation orders were issued Monday morning from the central-northern coast to the Ellawara region, some 600 kilometers south, including western Sydney, and more are expected to be announced later in the day.

Today, Monday, Federal Emergency Management Minister David Littlebraud said that more than 2,800 people have been evacuated from flooded areas, and about 54,000 residents could be affected as the eastern state faces at least another two days of torrential rains.

“We are talking about recovery, but we have another 24 to 48 hours to get through this,” LittleBraud told the Today program on Channel 9.

New South Wales state emergency service superintendent Shane Crib told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that Port Macquarie, about 380 kilometers north of Sydney, had experienced more than 800 millimeters of rain.

“I’ve never seen rain like this before,” he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology warned that the heavy rains were likely to lead to flash floods and could still pose a serious threat to northern rivers in northeast New South Wales and the North-Central Coast on Monday and Tuesday.

Communities in the central-northern coast, which is currently the most dangerous region, have been facing the worst flood conditions since 1929.

The Hunter districts between Sydney, Port Macquarie and Central Tabllands west of Sydney are also still at risk.