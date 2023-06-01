The Jordanian Crown Prince’s wedding was not limited to the Husseinieh and Zahran palaces, but celebrations filled the kingdom.

The wanderer in the streets of the capital is not hidden from the verses erected and the songs of joy emanating from every direction.

The streets were also decorated with pictures of Prince Hussein, the Crown Prince of Jordan, and his bride, Miss Ragwa Khaled Al-Saif, who will become “Princess Ragwa Al-Hussein” once the marriage is held.

Participation of foreign tourists

The manifestations of joy were not hidden from the foreign tourists who shared their joy on this day with the Jordanians.

Big discounts

Shop owners of all kinds and service providers also offered huge offers and discounts to celebrate the wedding.

cultural contributions

The stars of Arab and Jordanian art presented a group of distinguished works on this occasion, to share their joys with Jordanians, some in the form of special songs and others in the form of free concerts for Jordanians.

Huge media presence

The vicinity of Zahran Park in the Jordanian capital, Amman, near the Royal Palace “Zahran”, is witnessing a huge media presence, where the center is designated for journalists.

There are more than 250 male and female journalists from various international and Arab media outlets.

Jordanians began to gather on the sides of the procession road, amid security arrangements and coordination, to greet the newlyweds.

The Jordanian capital is decorated with flags and banners bearing pictures of the prince and his bride, accompanied by the phrase “We rejoice in Hussein.”