The paper version of the Austrian newspaper Wiener Zeitung, which was founded in 1703 during the Habsburg Empire, will disappear.

Today, Thursday, the Austrian parliament voted on a media law, which includes a clause stipulating that the first of next July will be the last day for issuing this newspaper, which is one of the oldest in the world, according to the World Association of Newspapers (WAN).

However, it will continue to be issued online, with the possibility of issuing hard copies from time to time “according to available funds.”

The newspaper, which began to be published under the name Wiennerisches Diarium before changing its name in 1780, was nationalized in the 19th century by François Joseph I.

Apart from the purely editorial part, which remained independent, it has since been an official newspaper publishing legal texts and information relating to Austrian companies.

Wiener Zeitung relies on the revenue generated from this activity, but now it will be entrusted to an online platform, as the government has indicated that it acted under a European directive on digital tools.