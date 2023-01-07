The categories are adorned with pictures of the Hashemite kings as they are in the fourth issue, and their descriptions and specifications were previously announced in the Jordanian Currency Issuance System No. (55) for the year 2022 issued in the Official Gazette on 10/2/2022 for the purposes of introducing the public to the most important images and landmarks that adorn these categories, which It reflects originality, modernity and contemporary.

The new version includes the latest security signs used in the world of money industry, in addition to improving the quality of banknotes and extending their life in circulation, given the passage of about 20 years since the launch of the fourth issue of Jordanian currency, and the emergence of the need to enhance security signs and technical specifications of the banknote, and to improve the signs of distinguishing categories Criticism for the blind and visually impaired.

In this regard, the Central Bank of Jordan confirms that these denominations will not have the legal status (as a negotiable currency) except after they are presented alongside the denominations of the current issue of banknotes (the fourth issue), within dates that will be announced at the time of offering each denomination by the Central Bank of Jordan. With the exception of the dinar category, which was put into circulation on 12/26/2022, along with the dinar category of the fourth issue.

The Central Bank of Jordan began offering the category (one dinar) of the new fifth issue on 12/26/2022, after which it proceeded to introduce other categories.

And the Jordanians interacted at the time greatly about the new version of the national currency, which witnessed a major change in its design, as the new currency in the dinar category includes a picture of a bird that has become the talk of users.

The bird depicted on the coin is the Sinaitic pink sparrow, which is the national bird of the Hashemite Queen of Jordan.

The new version includes 6 security signs to verify that the banknote is real or not, including water and hidden, according to the latest security signs used in the world of the cash industry.

