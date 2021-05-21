Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

The funeral prayer for the late Egyptian artist Samir Ghanem, who passed away yesterday, Thursday as a result of his infection with the new Corona virus, witnessed a number of human scenes, today, Friday, most notably the collapse of his daughters Dunya and Amy, and the religious advisor to the President of the Republic Dr. Osama Al-Azhari leading the funeral prayer at the Mosque of the Field Marshal Tantawi (North of Cairo), in addition to the participation of a number of artists, politicians and ministers, the funeral of the body to the cemetery.

The daughters of the late comedian Donia and Amy Samir Ghanem were unable to cry, and the same thing happened for the sister of the late artist, who collapsed as soon as she arrived at the Mosque of the Field Marshal Tantawi, while the artist Hassan Al-Raddad, the artist Amr Saad, the artist Hamada Hilal and the journalist Rami Radwan, were keen to carry the coffin to be transported from the mosque to The car that takes him to the cemetery.

In addition, a large number of art stars who were keen to bid farewell to the late artist and offer condolences to his two daughters and wives, especially as condolences are limited to graves only, and the most prominent of them were: Yousra, Mervat Amin, Elham Shaheen, Lebleba, Mahmoud Hamida, Hamada Hilal, Amr Saad, Mohamed Hamaki, Hisham Majed, Samir Sabry, Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz, Mohamed Abdel Rahman “Tota”, Majed Al-Masry, Sabreen, Nagwa Fouad, Rogina, Basma, Nihal Anbar, the screenwriter Amr Mahmoud Yassin, the singer Mahmoud Al-Laithi, Sherif Ramzy, Samah Anwar, Noor Qadri.

In addition to the presence of the Egyptian Minister of Culture Inas Abdel Dayem, Hala Sidqi, Dina, Reham Abdel Ghafour, Mai Nour Al-Sharif, director Rami Imam, Amr Wahba, Shaima Seif and her husband Mohamed Carter, Ashraf Zaki, Amr Al-Laithi, director Moataz Al-Touni, the media, Bossi Shalaby, Director Enas El-Deghidi, Darine Haddad, Hamdi Al-Mirghani, Ali Rabie, Ahmed El-Fishawy, Aws Aws, Eman El-Sayed, Bayoumi Fouad, Ahmed Badair, Mohamed El-Sawy

It is noteworthy that the Egyptian artist Samir Ghanem was born in 1937, graduated from the Faculty of Agriculture, Alexandria University, and then met with George Sidhoum and Guest Ahmed, and together they formed a trio of “theater lights” who shone through the famous comic sketches, and then the three presented a number of films and plays. Successful. After the death of guest Ahmed, he performed with George Sidhom several plays.

In the eighties of the twentieth century, his star shone in the sky of Fawazir Ramadan, which he presented for several years, in addition to a large number of prominent cinematic, television and theatrical works.