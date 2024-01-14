Today, Sunday, Crown Prince of Denmark, Prince Frederik, ascended the throne of the Scandinavian Kingdom, succeeding his mother, Queen Margaret II, who officially abdicated the throne after 52 years of rule. The new king will bear the name of Frederick X.

The Queen of Denmark signs an announcement of her abdication from the throne

Queen Margaret (83 years old) surprised the country on New Year's Eve with her decision, becoming the first to abdicate the throne of Denmark in nearly 900 years.

The Royal Palace said that the inauguration became official as soon as Queen Margaret signed her abdication document during a meeting of the Council of State in Parliament.

Denmark has one of the oldest monarchies in the world and does not hold coronation ceremonies.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the government, Queen Margrethe, Frederick (55 years old), his wife Marie (51 years old), who is now the queen, and their eldest son Christian (18 years old), the new crown prince.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced, from the balcony of Parliament, the inauguration of the new king.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announces the inauguration of the new king

Despite near-freezing temperatures, tens of thousands from all over Denmark flocked to the capital, Copenhagen, to watch the event, indicating the enormous popularity of the royal family in the queen, which has a population of about six million people.

The new king and queen rode in a horse-drawn carriage on their way back to their residence, Amalienborg, a royal complex built in the 1750s and located in central Copenhagen.

King Frederick X greets the audience from his carriage

The couple will continue to reside with Margaret, who will retain her title as queen, in Amalienborg, albeit in their two palaces on the complex.

Margaret, who said in the past that she would remain on the throne for life, did not give a specific reason for her decision, but she said that a major back operation she underwent last February made her think about the future.

The Queen leaves after stepping down

“You might think that Prince Frederik is ready to take over now,” said Lars Hofback Sørensen, a historian and professor at University College Absalon in Denmark.

He added, “He is 55 years old, and perhaps the queen wanted to avoid the new king being too old.”



The latest opinion poll, conducted after the Queen announced that she would abdicate the throne, indicated that 82 percent of Danes expect King Frederick

