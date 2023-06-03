The First Lady listened to an explanation from the President of Al-Azhar University, Dr. Salama Dawood, about the history of the mosque and its corridors.

She visited the Fatimid and Ottoman generations, the pulpit of Al-Azhar Mosque, and then the Al-Jawhariya School.

She also met with a group of students, and exchanged talks with them about their study experiences at Al-Azhar.

Egypt is the second stop of Jill’s week-long tour, which includes 4 countries in the region, starting with Jordan.

The US Embassy in Cairo stated in a press release that, through her visit to the Middle East and North Africa, the First Lady will continue to build on her work to empower youth and reaffirm the US commitment to strengthening partnerships and shared priorities in the region.