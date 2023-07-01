Home page politics

It is unclear what role the Wagner Group will play in the Ukraine war in the future. In Belarus, however, the mercenaries are now apparently setting up camp.

Tsel – After the armed uprising of wagner-Mercenaries in Russia It is still unclear how the private militia will continue. While the Kremlin has been demanding in recent weeks that the fighters officially join the Russian army, some mercenaries appear to be following suit into exile in Belarus with her boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. This should show satellite images from the company Planet Labs.

The images show a recently abandoned military base near Tsel Mahilyow, almost 90 kilometers south-east of the capital Minsk. While the spaces around the building were still empty last Saturday (June 24), photos from Tuesday (June 27) are said to reveal an improvised camp.

Wagner mercenaries in Belarus: Lukashenko wants to “help where we can” in the Ukraine war

“The size, color and arrangement of the structures are similar to other military tent camps established in Russia and Belarus since early 2022,” the report said New York Times. Also the Ukrainian portal hromadske came to this decision. Instead of a camp, however, the recordings could also show equipment from the Wagner group.

In fact, the Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko had already recommended a shelter on his territory for the Wagner group. “We offered them one of the abandoned bases. There is a fence, everything is there, go ahead, put up tents,” said the 68-year-old. “We will help where we can,” he added. He officially confirmed the existence of the camp in Tsel – which is about 200 kilometers from the Ukraine away – but not.

Former military base in Belarus: Not a permanent Wagner camp, according to the US

The Russian media reported on Monday (June 26). amplification, the Wagner group set up camp near the town of Assipowitschy – the place is around 20 kilometers from the village of Tsel. The New York Times According to the report, the former military area in Belarus contains, among other things, an ammunition depot and a training ground. The base was previously used by the 465th Belarusian Missile Brigade before it was abandoned in 2018.

According to analysts at the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) the location of the base poses no immediate threat to Ukraine. The establishment of new Wagner Group bases in Gomel or Brest oblasts on the border with Ukraine would be far more alarming, the ISW said.

According to the Pentagon, these reports have not yet been confirmed. There is no information about a permanent Wagner camp in Belarus, said Pat Ryder, spokesman for the US Department of Defense, at a press conference. It is still too early to say what function the group will assume as the war unfolds. (nak)