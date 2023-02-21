A report by the Turkish “TRT” website said that the village of Demirkoberu in the state of Hatay, which was home to a thousand people, was divided into two halves by the devastating earthquake.

The Turkish website quoted a resident of the village, Maher Karatas, as saying that the houses sank into the ground at a rate of 4 meters, adding: “The land was literally rising and falling.”

The villagers confirmed that the earthquake caused a rush of water from under the ground, which sank 30 meters in many locations.

Murad Yar, a construction worker in the village, spoke to “TRT” about the horror of what happened, explaining that the earth was jumping and the water was flowing quickly.

Yar added, “The residents went to the gathering place previously identified by the authorities for such disasters, but the place also did not survive the earthquake. I said to myself, it’s over, we are dead.”

On Sunday, the Turkish authorities announced the end of the search for survivors of the two earthquakes, in all regions, except for the two provinces of Kahramanmaraş and Hatay, in about 40 buildings.

Rescuers from several countries participated in the search operations, which began on Monday, February 6, and resulted in hundreds of survivors being found under the rubble.

The death toll has risen to more than 40,000 in Turkey alone, while tens of thousands of injured are still undergoing treatment.

About 105,794 buildings were damaged in Turkey, and the number of aftershocks resulting from the two earthquakes reached 6,040.