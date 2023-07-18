Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

A storm sweeps across the Balkans. Parts of Serbia and Romania in particular were hit. Pictures and videos now show the extent of the destruction.

Belgrade – Not only in Italy did recent storms cause devastating floods, residents and emergency services in the Balkans also experienced frightening scenes in the face of the storm. Videos and pictures on social networks showed the extent.

A storm sweeps across Serbia. © Instagram screenshot/192_rs

Nostand in the Balkans: Hundreds of people have to leave homes

Heavy downpours flooded parts of Serbia and Romania over the weekend. Streets were destroyed and hundreds of people were forced to leave their homes. A bridge over the Western Morava River collapsed in central Serbia on Saturday (July 15) due to the water masses, the Austrian newspaper reported today.at.

Flooding occurred in many parts of the country, and landslides led to road closures. Authorities declared a state of emergency in a total of 52 cities and communities.

Severe storms sweep across the Balkans: parts of Serbia are devastated

Pictures and videos at the short message service Twitter showed the devastation. A so-called thunderstorm super cell had formed in the north of Serbia near the Romanian border, a user wrote on Saturday evening. Huge hailstones destroyed entire house facades, as the photos showed.

Strong gusts of wind raged in the city of Zrenjanin, tearing down barriers and fences. Apparently the town of Vrbas was also badly hit. Videos on Twitter show how strong gusts of wind swept through the village. Huge hailstones hit the asphalt.

Storm rolls over Serbia: recordings show the extent of the destruction

In addition, numerous recordings of the storm can be seen on Instagram. Pictures and videos show the devastation, including shattered windshields, demolished houses and roofs, and destroyed gardens.

In Romania too, rivers overflowed and entire towns were flooded, reports said ZDF. A storm is also said to have rolled over Bosnia and Herzegovina. A Twitter user showed hail damage to house facades and doors.

It was only in May that heavy rainfall in Croatia, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Serbia caused flooding and high water, it was reported weather.com. A Residents of Munich also experienced a "deafening" spectacle. Ten years ago it was Sylvenstein reservoir more full than ever before – the retention of the water prevented a catastrophe become.