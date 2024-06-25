Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Press Split

Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face each other in the first TV debate before the US election in June. Legendary moments have occurred before.

Atlanta – A good four months before the US election 2024 In November, incumbent Joe Biden and his rival Donald Trump on Thursday (June 27, 9 p.m. local time, Friday, 3 a.m. CEST) in their first TV debate of the election year. The now more than 60-year history of presidential duels on US television is rich in memorable moments. Biden and Trump could add more mishaps and embarrassing moments to the list.

TV duel before the 1960 US election: Kennedy against Nixon

The first TV debate in US elections took place on September 26, 1960 in Chicago. republican Richard Nixon did not wear makeup. This turned out to be a huge mistake. Weakened by the flu and with a stubble on his face, the incumbent Vice President looked haggard and presented a sharp contrast to the handsome and dynamic Senator John F. Kennedy. Nixon’s appearance made a lasting impression during the election campaign. In the end, he narrowly lost the election to Kennedy.

Before the first TV debate began on September 26, 1960 in Chicago, Richard Nixon (right) was still laughing. In the end, John F. Kennedy emerged as the winner. © Imago

Richard Nixon (back right) does not make a good impression in the first TV debate against John F. Kennedy (back left). © Imago

TV duel before the 1984 US election: Reagan against Mondale

In the 2024 US election, the age of Biden and Trump is a dominant theme in the election campaign. It was similar in 1984. At that time, Ronald Reagan was considered relatively old at 73 years of age. However, the incumbent president took the allusions to his old age into account during a TV debate against the Democrats Walter Mondale immediately took the lead by remarking ironically: “I will not address age issues in this campaign. I will not exploit my opponent’s youth and inexperience for political gain.” Reagan was subsequently re-elected for a second term with a clear majority.

Ronald Reagan’s age was briefly an issue during the 1984 US election. But the president quickly took the wind out of the debate’s sails. Shortly before election day, he and his wife Nancy were already optimistic. © Don Rypka/AFP

The Democrats made history in the 1984 US election: New York Congresswoman Geraldine Ferraro was the first politician from a major party to run for vice president. Presidential candidate Walter Mondale, however, had no chance against Reagan. © Sonia Moskowitz Gordon/Imago

TV duel before the 1988 US election: Bush against Dukakis

In a TV debate before the 1988 US election, Democrat Michael Dukakis was asked whether he would want the perpetrator to die if his wife was raped and murdered. Dukakis then made a dry statement against the death penalty that seemed to be read off. With this answer, he confirmed his image as the “Ice Man”. Dukakis subsequently lost the election to George HW Bush.

At a campaign event in Atlanta, Michael Dukakis and his wife Kitty were still optimistic. But he had no chance in the 1988 US election. © Imago

The election was won again by a Republican: George HW Bush triumphed. © Mike Spague/AFP

TV duel before the 1992 US election: Clinton against Bush

During the 1992 US election, President Bush let the people of the USA feel his impatience during a TV debate. He kept looking at his watch. This reinforced the impression that Bush was an arrogant rich man who cared little about the problems of ordinary people. Democrat Bill Clinton won the election mainly with the promise of getting the US economy back on track.

Bill Clinton (left) challenged incumbent President George HW Bush in the 1992 US election. © Eugene Garcia/AFP

Clinton and Bush were joined in the TV debates in 1992 by independent candidate Ross Perot (left). © AFP

TV duel before the 2000 US election: Bush against Gore

Vice President Al Gore was the slight favorite in the 2000 US election. But in the first TV debate with George W. Bush, the Democrat seemed rather condescending. His constant shaking of the head and repeated sighs certainly did not make a good impression on the audience. In the following TV debates, Gore tried something different. He kept forcing himself to smile – but he could not shake off the reputation of an arrogant intellectual. Nevertheless, a dramatic duel developed, which Bush narrowly won. The decision was made in Florida – and in the courtroom. In the Sunshine State, Bush was ahead of Gore by 537 votes. Supreme Court finally stopped further recounts.

Al Gore (right) appeared somewhat stiff in the first TV debate before the 2000 US election. George W. Bush was able to score points at the time. © Henny Ray Abrams/AFP

Al Gore was unable to turn things around in later TV debates. George W. Bush won the 2000 US election by a narrow margin. © Tannen Maury/AFP

TV duel before the 2008 US election: Obama against McCain

During a TV debate before the 2008 US election, Republican John McCain had a bad moment: instead of calling his opponent Barack Obama by name, he pointed his finger at the Democrat and called him “That one.” This left the audience with a very bad impression. The Democrats then turned the tables and turned the derogatory statement into a campaign slogan. Obama eventually became president.

John McCain (right) was unable to score points against Barack Obama in the TV debates during the 2008 US election. © Imago

Barack Obama overshadowed John McCain in the 2008 US election. © Imago

TV duel before the 2016 US election: Trump against Clinton

In 2016, Donald Trump’s time had come. In the TV debates, he made massive personal attacks on his rival Hillary Clinton. He even threatened her that if he were president, she would be “in prison” because of an email scandal. During one of the debates, Trump also hung around Clinton’s back while she was speaking. She got goosebumps from the discomfort, Clinton later reported in her memoirs. Clinton went into the 2016 US election as the clear favorite, but was unexpectedly defeated by the showman Trump.

Donald Trump scared Hillary Clinton during the TV debate before the 2016 US election. © Imago

Clinton and Trump didn’t have much to say to each other after the TV debate. © Imago

TV duel before the 2020 US election: Biden against Trump

In the TV debates before the 2020 US election, Joe Biden Trump’s aggressiveness with an unusual offensive. He attacked Trump hard in the debates with verbal attacks. Biden reacted to his opponent’s repeated interruptions with the angry exclamation: “Can you shut up, man?” Biden also called the president “Putin’s puppy” in reference to his sympathies for the Russian president. Biden ultimately won the election by a very narrow margin.

Donald Trump (right) and Joe Biden engaged in tough TV debates during the 2020 US election. © Jim Bourg/dpa

Donald Trump versus Joe Biden: The 2020 US election was a heated debate on TV. © Brendan Smialowksi and Jim Watson/AFP

US election 2024: TV debate between Biden and Trump is coming up

The first TV debate before the 2024 US election comes unusually early. After all, there are still more than four months until the presidential election in November. The debate will be broadcast by the broadcaster CNN in Atlanta, Georgia. The 90-minute duel will be moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. No audience is allowed.

The current polls on the US election continue to indicate that it will be a neck-and-neck race, as was the case in 2020. Trump has the advantage that he is currently ahead in most of the key states that are considered decisive for the election. However, that can change at any time. Perhaps the first TV debate can also change the dynamics of the election. (cs/AFP)