Trentino: Bear attacks horse and seriously injures it. The mare required seven hours of surgery. © Screenshot Facebook/Nora Sani

The photos are terrible: a bear attacks a horse in Trentino (Italy) and mauls it badly.

Mezzana – Bears in Trentino, Italy, have fallen into disrepute after the deadly attack on a jogger in early April. Brown bears are generally considered shy and cautious. You avoid people. However, bears are also predators, as illustrated by a recent bear attack on a horse on an alp.

Brutal attack in Italy: bear attacks horse and seriously injures it

The incident happened on an alpine pasture near a hut in Mezzana in Val di Sol. The bear attacked a two-month-old filly, seriously injuring her.

“Her herd and especially the stallion managed to save her life, but the wounds are very serious,” writes owner Nora Sani Facebook. “Deep marks of the teeth and nails are visible in the flesh.”

Bear attack on horse: “Thank you bear, you left your mark”

The horse was saved after a seven-hour operation. “Thank you Bear, you left your mark.” Sani also posts photos of the mare before the injury and after the operation. The recordings are harrowing.

“We’ve had wolf attacks before, that’s why we have Maremma dogs. However, the bear attack is new to us,” said the breeder on Italian TV station Rai. Shepherd dogs even risk their lives to protect a flock. More than 80 deterrent guard dogs are deployed in Trentino.

Bear attack on horse in Trentino: Mayor worried

“What happened is part of the critical situation we are experiencing in the valley. If we don’t find a structural solution, if we don’t start the bear reintroduction plan, then unfortunately these incidents will increase,” said the mayor of Mezzana, Giacomo Redolfi, according to Rai. According to media reports, the forest authority in Trentino confirmed the bear attack.

A video of a bear walking through a city in the morning hours recently caused a stir in Italy. Important to know: What should you (not) do if you encounter a bear?

Bear sightings are also increasing in Austria. There are videos circulating on the internet that are said to show young brown bears. Experts doubt that. (ml)