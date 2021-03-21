Authorities in the Australian state of New South Wales have issued orders for residents of flood-affected areas in western Sydney to evacuate as severe weather continues in the state.

Flood warnings were issued on Sunday in about 18 districts of the most populous state in Australia as heavy rains continued.

On Saturday night, the New South Wales Emergency Service ordered anyone who lived in a low-lying area in the Anjis Banks, Pitttown Bottoms, Pitttown North Cornwallis, Gruno’s Point and North Richmond, about 50 kilometers west of Sydney on the Hawkesbury River, to evacuate.

The New South Wales Bureau of Meteorology warned of more torrential rain and damaging winds on Sunday morning, with a severe weather warning covering nearly 900 kilometers of coastline from Wollongong, south of Sydney, to Lismore near the Queensland border.

A severe weather warning has also been issued in western Canberra.

“We expect to see river levels that have been starting to retreat a bit … that they peak again probably later today and maybe again,” Daniel Austin, deputy commissioner for emergency services in New South Wales, told the Today Show on Channel 9. Tomorrow with the return of the rains for a third time. ”