Use: Wolfsburg’s Jule Brand (left) in a duel with Saskia Matheis from Werder Bremen. The game ended 3-1 for Wolfsburg.

(Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Upswing: Guilherme Caribé from Brazil wins silver in the 100-meter freestyle at the World Short Course Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

(Photo: Abaca/Abacapress/IPA Sport/Imago)

Just missing the podium: Canadian Éliot Grondin shortly after crossing the finish line at the FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup in Cervinia, Italy. He took fourth place.

(Photo: Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

In action: Caris LeVert (left) of the Cleveland Cavaliers moves to the basket against Carlton Carrington of the Washington Wizards. The NBA game in Cleveland, Ohio ended 115-105 for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

(Photo: Roman Koksarov/dpa)

Solid in the bobsleigh: Laura Nolte from Germany came second at the women’s Bobsleigh World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia.