Use: Wolfsburg’s Jule Brand (left) in a duel with Saskia Matheis from Werder Bremen. The game ended 3-1 for Wolfsburg.
Upswing: Guilherme Caribé from Brazil wins silver in the 100-meter freestyle at the World Short Course Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Just missing the podium: Canadian Éliot Grondin shortly after crossing the finish line at the FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup in Cervinia, Italy. He took fourth place.
In action: Caris LeVert (left) of the Cleveland Cavaliers moves to the basket against Carlton Carrington of the Washington Wizards. The NBA game in Cleveland, Ohio ended 115-105 for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Solid in the bobsleigh: Laura Nolte from Germany came second at the women’s Bobsleigh World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia.
