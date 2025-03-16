Experienced handles: Frenchwoman Julia Simon competes in the mass start races of women at the Biathlon World Cup in Pobljuka’s Biathlon.

(Photo: Valery Hache/AFP)

Stable flight altitude: Nizza’s Algerian midfielder Hicham Boudaoui makes a fall back during the football game between his team, OGC Nice, and AJ Auxerre in the Allianz Riviera Stadium. The game goes out.

(Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP)

Off to the final: 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva wins in three sets against Polish IGA Swiatek in the Habfinale at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

(Photo: Luis Robayo/AFP)

Fearing helmet: The French motorcycle racer Fabio Quartararo during a training session as part of the MotoGP Grand Prix in Santiago del Estero, Argentina.

(Photo: ADEK Berry/AFP)

Shock moment: During the quarterfinals of the 5000-meter relay of the men at the ISU Short Track World Championships in Beijing, the Italian athlete Lorenzo Previtali plunges in front of his teammate.

(Photo: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP)

The trophy in view: The captain of the Delhi-Capitals Krickette team and her colleague from the Mumbai Indians expect the start of the Tewnty20 final of the Women’s Premier League in the Barbourne Stadium in Mumbai.