Bukayo Saka, the star of the England national team and Arsenal club, preferred to spend his vacation in Nigeria, the original home of his parents, who moved at the beginning of the current century to England, where the 21-year-old Saka starred.

It was not strange for Memphis Depay, the star of the Dutch national team and Spanish club Atletico Madrid, who spent his vacation in Ghana, his father’s homeland, where he used to spend the last three years during the Spanish league break there instead of the Netherlands, whose nationality he holds, since his mother is Dutch.

However, his recent visit to Ghana was somewhat different. Despite the extensive reception programs prepared for him in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, which was headed by a meeting with Ghanaian President Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the 29-year-old player devoted a number of his vacation days to visiting other cities. To carry out charitable works to help hundreds of children who suffer from hearing and vision loss.

And after enjoying more than a week with his grandparents in the Sierra Leonean capital, Freetown, the German national team and Real Madrid star, Antonio Rudiger, moved to neighboring Gambia, where he found a welcome no less warm than the one he found in his ancestral homeland.

Rudiger published pictures in African dress on his Twitter account, gathering him with Gambian President Adama Barrow at the People’s Palace in the capital, Banjul.

Despite the lack of clear African origins for the 27-year-old star of the French national team and Bayern Munich, Kingsley Coman, he chose the brown continent to spend his vacation and published pictures of him in tribal dress in East African Tanzania.

French football star Kylian Mbappe arrived in Cameroon to a warm welcome from fans on Thursday, on a trip that includes charity work with deaf children and a visit to his father’s village.

Hundreds of fans wore the shirt of his Paris Saint-Germain team to welcome the 24-year-old striker.

On Saturday, Mbappe heads to Jabala, the village of his father, Wilfried Mbappe, who left Cameroon at an early age to France, where he became a football coach.

The contribution of the brown continent in the world of football

33 players of African descent participated with European teams during the recent World Cup competitions that were held in the Qatari capital, Doha, at the end of 2022.

West African countries have the largest number in terms of the number of African players who wear the emblems of European and American teams.

7 players from Nigeria alone played in three teams that participated in the 2022 World Cup, including Saka, who represented the England national team, and Cameroon followed with 6 players, including Swiss national team star Embolo and Youssoufa Mokoko, who plays for the German national team.

The French national team acquired the largest number of players of African descent, as its list included 16 players, led by Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, who was born from a Cameroonian father, along with Barcelona star Osman Dembele, whose family roots go back to Ivory Coast, Kante with financial assets, and Paul Pogba descended. Of Guinean descent.