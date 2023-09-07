The streets of the Indian capital, New Delhi, were decorated with pictures of the Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, after the success of his mission and his return to Earth, and coinciding with the upcoming G20 summit.

Al-Neyadi returned to Earth earlier this week after completing the “longest Arab space mission” aboard the International Space Station, and became the first Arab astronaut to complete a spacewalk.

The painting, which shows the astronaut in his spacesuit, attracted the attention of the city’s residents and delegations from the G20 summit.

The UAE and the Republic of India share interest in the space sector, as the two friendly countries seek to invest in the space sector through several projects aimed at space exploration.

Burjeel Holding chose to celebrate the achievements of Sultan Al Neyadi through these paintings in prominent locations in the heart of the city