The accident occurred on a highway near Belo Horizonte, in the state of Minas Gerais.

Passengers interviewed by G1 said the driver screamed that he had lost his brakes shortly before he lost control of the bus.

More than 40 fans of Sao Paulo-based club Corinthians were on the bus, returning from the previous evening’s match in Belo Horizonte.

Fernando Froes, an official with the Minas Gerais fire department, reported the number of casualties but did not say the condition of those taken to hospital.

The country’s National Land Transport Agency said in a statement that the bus was not registered and lacked permission to transport passengers between different states.

Clubs from across Brazil, as well as the Brazilian Football Confederation, sent their condolences to the families and friends of the victims.