The agency stated that the launch aims to verify “the ship’s combat capabilities and the characteristics of its missile system while improving the sailors’ ability to carry out” an offensive mission in an actual war.

“The ship quickly bombed the target without error,” it added.

The agency quoted Kim as saying that the ship “has high mobility, strong striking force, and constant readiness to fight to face sudden situations.”

The latest missile test came as South Korea and the United States began Monday the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise aimed at improving joint response to North Korea’s advanced nuclear and missile threats.

Pyongyang has denounced the two allies’ military drills as a rehearsal for a nuclear war.

What are the main points that the joint exercises between Seoul and Washington will focus on?

• It will include various emergency exercises, such as the computer-simulated command post exercise, simultaneous field training, and the Ulchi civil defense exercise.

• The South Korean “Yonhap” agency quoted an official of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as saying that about 30 field exercises are scheduled for the two allies during the “Ulchi Freedom Shield” for this year, compared to 25 exercises during the spring “Freedom Shield” exercises for this year, and 13 exercises in the Ulchi Freedom Shield last year.

• This year’s exercises include scenarios to train forces for rapid transition in wartime, as well as to deal with false information that Pyongyang may spread during war or in an emergency.

• The US Aerospace Forces will take part in the exercises as well as allied Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps personnel, according to US forces stationed in South Korea.

• The US military launched the Space Force in Korea in December last year, which is a component of the US forces stationed in South Korea.

• The exercises will be joined by personnel from 9 member states of the United Nations Command, the main implementer of the armistice that stopped fighting in the Korean War (1950-1953), which are Australia, Canada, France, Britain, Greece, Italy, New Zealand, the Philippines and Thailand, along with Korean and American forces.

• The Neutral Nations Truce Supervision Committee, which includes representatives from Sweden and Switzerland, will attend the exercises.