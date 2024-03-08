North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised large-scale artillery maneuvers at a time when the United States and South Korea are conducting joint exercises, state media reported on Friday.

North Korea's Central News Agency said that the live-fire exercises that took place on Thursday “aim to raise combat readiness and the ability to wage a real war.”

She added that border units participated in the maneuvers “and put the South Korean capital within reach.”

The agency added that these exercises took place the day after Kim Jong Un's visit to a training base located in the west of the country, “during which he expressed his great satisfaction” to see the units “fully ready for mobilization with the aim of engaging in battles.”

Pyongyang, Seoul and Washington threatened on Tuesday that they would pay a “heavy price” for their joint military exercises known as “Freedom Shield.”

The South Korean army confirmed that the North conducted live ammunition artillery maneuvers that included rocket launchers and missiles in the coastal city of Nampho, west of North Korea, towards the Yellow Sea, according to a statement.

“Our military is closely monitoring signs of provocation emanating from North Korea… while maintaining a stable joint defense posture and conducting joint exercises,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul said in a statement.