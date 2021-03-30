The Syrian artist, Jumana Murad, was traumatized by the death of one of her twins, “Diana”, and published a picture of her young daughter on her account through “Instagram” on Monday evening.

And Joumana wrote, “Praise be to God in any case, God did not give, and God did not take, and we belong to God and to Him we shall return. Today, our daughter, Diana Rabie Bseisu, has moved to the mercy of God.”

And she added, “God willing, you will be our intercessor in the hereafter and for Paradise, O soul of the heart of your mother and your father. Your separation is difficult and painful, but surely you are in a much better place. Oh Lord, we were inspired by patience and solace and a response to our hearts. There is no objection to your judgment, Lord, praise be to God in every case, and you are a bird of paradise, oh.” Mom”.

A large number of the audience and stars also mourned the Syrian star, expressing their shock and deep sadness over the sad news, and the Tunisian artist Hind Sabri wrote, “May God have mercy on her and patience your hearts and compensate you .. You have an angel in paradise .. I belong to God and to Him we shall return.”

And the star Bassem Yakhour published the photo of the girl through his Instagram account and commented on it: “Oh God … what will happen … all condolences to the friend, Jumana Murad and her husband Rabie Bisiso, on the death of their daughter Diana, may God have mercy on this innocent angel.

It is noteworthy that Jumana Murad gave birth to her daughter, Diana, during the seventh month of pregnancy, about 6 months ago, with her twin brother Ali.