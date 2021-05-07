The United States is preparing for an invasion of a special kind that will be carried out by creatures numbering in the billions that cannot be prevented or intercepted.

After hiding seventeen years in the ground, billions of cicadas will emerge from vast areas of the United States.

Many Americans exchange advice on how to face this exceptional natural phenomenon that raises the concern of some and the enthusiasm of others.

Cicada insects

Before invading streets and parks, these insects swept through the media, social networks, and conversation among residents, especially in the eastern United States.

In an area that includes about fifteen states, scientists expect billions of cicadas to arrive after hiding about two decades in the ground, in order to reproduce, ovulate, and then die, with the huge noise that males make in their effort to attract females.

While the last phenomenon of this kind dates back to the year 2004, its recurrence is expected soon, but it is not possible to predict the exact date from now, as it depends on climatic conditions, especially soil temperature, as any possible cold may delay this upcoming attack, but some Expectations indicate that this could happen within a few days, starting in mid-May.

For weeks, some residents have monitored any signs of the arrival of the cicada, and they share pictures of tunnels dug by these insects to make their way to the surface as soon as they are ready to take off.

Civilizations start digging tunnels out of the ground

Tim Pfeiffer, a 28-year-old resident of Silver Spring, Maryland, near Washington, DC, said that “anxiety prevails over enthusiasm.” just awesome”.

For those wishing to document their observations of the upcoming invasion in 2021, a special application called “Cicada Safari” has been launched that includes a map that can place the geographical points that witnessed the emergence of the cicada, along with the publication of pictures of it.

Comments abound on the topic, with an avalanche of advice on ways to peacefully coexist with the cicada when these insects will spread everywhere.

Cicada

“Buy you a transparent face cover, put on a hat, carry a fly-racket with you, and keep the windows of your cars closed when driving,” one of the activists said on social media.

Some rely on personal experience during previous invasions of the cicada, as the situation is not limited to the possibility of it causing an accident if left to enter cars while driving.

Even on bicycles, caution is an obligation, according to another user on social networks. He urges cyclists to “step slowly” because “the crushed cicada on (bicycle) travel lanes is so annoying.”

But even so, it should not be forgotten that these insects are not aggressive.

The cicada is harmless

The cicada may damage some trees, but it is not harmful to trees and plants in general.

University of Maryland entomologist Michael J. Rubbed CBS Baltimore with some humor, that cicadas “don’t bite or bite.” She will not come to kidnap children or dogs like monkeys in + The Wizard of Oz + ».

“She will not also come to disturb you for a meat barbecue,” the scientist adds, “because she feeds on” plant sap. ” She is not interested in burgers and hot dogs. ”

In contrast, adventurers who want to turn cicadas into dishes can check online recipes prepared in 2004 by biologist Gina Jaden, including cees with mushrooms or chocolate.