Health workers in some countries are under severe pressure after intensive care wards are full due to a new increase in cases of Covid-19 disease.

This status applies to the medical staff at the “Abd al-Rahman Mami Hospital” in the Tunisian capital.

Last week, scientific advisers to the government warned that the health system was on the verge of collapse in light of the need to transport between 90 and 110 patients daily to the hospital. Tunisia has about 500 beds in intensive care units.

A nurse checks a patient

One nurse said the demand for oxygen and intensive care unit treatment was increasing.

“Our beds are full and we have no vacancy,” she added.

This week, she and her colleagues at the Abd al-Rahman Mami Hospital, located in Ariana, near the capital, Tunis, worked at full capacity to help patients who had difficulty breathing in the 20-bed intensive care unit.

Patients in intensive care in Tunisia

Jalila Ben Khalil, a member of the Scientific Committee to Combat Coronavirus, which warned last week of the collapse of the health care system in Tunisia, said that the government should declare a state of health emergency and impose new measures.

The government closed schools this month and banned the movement of cars from seven in the evening, while maintaining the general ban from ten in the evening.

On Wednesday, the government said it would impose a compulsory one-week quarantine on all arrivals from May 3 and extend the suspension of studies until May 16.

And when the pandemic spread globally last year, the government imposed a general lockdown for two months, which slowed the peak of COVID-19 into the fall.

With hospitals drowning in the latest wave of the pandemic, a nurse said that patients are getting younger and many of them do not suffer from chronic diseases. “After a year of fighting the virus, the medical staff and assistants are exhausted,” she added.

So far, about 300,000 out of 12 million Tunisians have been vaccinated, with about 13,000 doses provided daily.