Heavy rains swept across the east coast of Australia on Saturday, forcing authorities to issue numerous evacuation orders and calls for people in Sydney to stay home amid the potentially life-threatening floods.

Most of the coast of New South Wales, home to about a third of Australia’s population of 25 million, has already experienced record rain in March, with heavy rain expected to continue for the rest of the weekend.

Television footage showed flooded roads across the state, homes flooding to windows and rivers flooding.

The Met Office warned that the heavy rains could lead to floods threatening lives, amid destructive winds of up to 70 kilometers per hour.