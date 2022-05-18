According to eyewitnesses who spoke to “Sky News Arabia”, some of them were satisfied with recording the amounts owed to the victims in a book, and this was the method followed by “Mustafa Al-Bank”, known as “The Resting Place of Livestock”.

And “there were those who received money from the victims in a session similar to the customary sessions, given that the attendance of the session witnesses to the rights of the victims,” ​​while “some were providing trust receipts to their victims, and this was the method used by Taher Al-Hassawi, known as the car restroom.”

The name “the resting man” goes back to an old case, where a swindler was arrested several years ago in Egypt, who was collecting money by tempting his victims with the saying, “Win while you are comfortable.”

Sky News Arabia obtained photos of trust receipts provided by Al-Hassawi to a number of his victims, one of which shows that one person handed Al-Hassawi an amount greater than 5 million pounds.

In the same context, a security source stated that the number of complaints against the “relaxers” has so far approached 6,000 in Aswan Governorate alone, and the names of the “relaxed” whose names were mentioned in the reports reached more than 20, each of them accusing citizens in amounts ranging from hundreds to hundreds. Thousands and hundreds of millions.

It is noteworthy that the Public Prosecution decided, on Friday evening, to imprison Mustafa Al-Bank and two others on charges of defrauding citizens, and revealed that the total money seized with them at the time of their arrest was more than 10 million pounds, and nearly 450 heads of livestock.

The next day, a fourth “relaxant” named Taher Al-Hassawi was arrested, after riots and the victims’ burning of his house in the village of Al-Sharfa in Edfu Center, and his car showroom, as well as blocking a road and assaulting government interests, which prompted the police to seize a number of them.

On Monday evening, the Public Prosecution decided to imprison 16 victims of the Fourth Rest House on charges of gathering, endangering public peace, committing crimes using force and violence, burning two homes, willful vandalism of public property, willful disruption of transportation by cutting off the public road, and the use of force and violence with police officers.