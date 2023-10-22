In the drought-ridden Brazilian Amazon region, the levels of several rivers have dropped dramatically, revealing rocks that are usually submerged in water, bearing inscriptions that may date back more than 2,000 years.

“I thought it was a lie,” says Livia Ribeiro, who has lived for 27 years in Manaus, the capital of Amazonas state in northern Brazil, located on the banks of the Rio Negro River. “I have never seen anything like this before,” she explains after noticing the sculptures along the river at the Praia das Lajes site.

Most of these engravings represent human faces, rectangular or oval in shape, with expressions revealing smiles or more dark ones.

Until recently, the waters of the Rio Negro River, one of the main tributaries of the Amazon River, whose flow last week reached its lowest level in 121 years, covered the rock formations and their works of art.

If the appearance of inscriptions due to drought has pleased scholars and curious visitors, the phenomenon nevertheless raises questions.

Livia Ribeiro confirms, “We come and look at (the inscriptions) and find them wonderful. But at the same time, it is worrying,” she added, “I wonder if this river will still exist in 50 or 100 years.”

Severe drought in the Amazon region has caused rivers to drop to critical levels, causing major problems in river navigation, which is essential to supply remote communities with essential supplies.

Experts say the situation is also exacerbated by El Niño, a periodic weather phenomenon over the Pacific Ocean that reduces cloud formation and thus precipitation.

These inscriptions constitute an archaeological site of “great importance,” according to what archaeologist Jaime Oliveira, from the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute “IFAN” in Brazil, confirms.

“The site expresses emotions and feelings, and is a testimony through the engraved rocks, but it has something in common with existing works of art,” Oliveira says.

Beatriz Carneiro, a historian and member of the Ivan Institute, points out that the Praia das Lajes site has “invaluable” value, as it allows a better understanding of the first inhabitants of the region, a part of history that has not yet been studied.

She adds, “Unfortunately, this is reappearing today with the worsening drought,” pointing out that “returning our rivers (to their natural flow) and keeping the inscriptions submerged in water will contribute to their preservation, even more than the work we are doing.”