Spain is witnessing an exceptionally early heat wave, which will peak as of Thursday, a situation that worries the authorities in this country, which is at the forefront of the countries suffering from global warming in Europe.

“This wave is likely to peak on Thursday and Friday,” said the Spanish Meteorological Service, speaking of “extreme temperatures close to those recorded in early July and generalized records for the month of April.”

At about 15:00 GMT, the temperature rose to 38.7 degrees in the city of Cordoba (south) and 37.8 degrees in Seville, according to data from the Meteorological Service, which slightly revised its forecast after it had talked about 40 degrees at the beginning of the week.

Tourists resting in the shade to escape the heat

In Seville, where umbrellas have been put up outside, front-line staff are suffering from the sweltering heat.

“It’s very hot. We’re looking for shade and water every moment,” said Juan Benito, a 33-year-old waiter in Andalusia’s capital.

For his part, said Ruben Del Campo, a spokesman for meteorology, “because of its intensity and early nature,” the wave that the country has been witnessing since Monday “is part of the repercussions of climate change,” adding, “April 2023 is likely to be one of the hottest April months” since the start of the year. Record temperatures.

In the city of Valencia (east), while some tourists were happy to go to the beach, residents, on the contrary, were concerned.

In this context, the Spanish authorities are forced to adapt, and the Ministry of Health has proposed to the regions, which have wide powers, to activate their heat plan scheduled for June 1, starting from May 15.

These plans identify the different levels of risk for the population, especially at risk, depending on the temperature.

Yesterday, Wednesday, the Madrid capital authorities announced the activation of their plan, which provides in particular for the possibility of adapting school hours, which usually apply as of June.

Exceptional heat waves have intensified in the past years in Spain, the European country at the forefront of countries facing the repercussions of global warming, with about 75% of its lands facing the risks of desertification, according to the United Nations.