John Cox, one of the Republican candidates to succeed California, who is threatened to withdraw confidence from him in an upcoming referendum, caused a sensation after appearing in a campaign meeting next to a strange animal.

Cox, at a campaign rally, appeared with a brown bear.

John Cox at a campaign rally with the bear next to him

The candidate decided to lead his campaign under the slogan “Beauty and the Beast”: “Beautiful” means Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, known for his Hollywood smile and elegant movie star appearance, while Cox presents himself as the “monster” that will upend the political scene in California.

“Good politicians have failed in California. We need big, brutal changes to save it. I want to cut taxes, make California cheaper to live and replace Sacramento,” the candidate said during a campaign rally in Sacramento, the state capital.

The brown bear is a symbol of California and occupies a prominent position on the state flag.

In his marketing move, John Cox used a bear of the genus “Kodiak”, the largest of the bear species. And this animal bears the name “tag” and weighs about five hundred kilograms, was born in captivity and trained to appear in movies and series.

TAG contented himself with waiting until the end of John Cox’s speech. He ate sweets that his coach gave him or used to clean his body with his tongue.

A petition calling for a referendum to withdraw the position of California governor from Gavin Newsom has received about one and a half million signatures. No date has been set for such a referendum during which voters in the state will be asked whether they want a replacement for Newsom, and what name they suggest for that in case of affirmative action.

Thanks to such a referendum, Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger was elected in 2003 as the president of the most populous US state than the Republican Party.