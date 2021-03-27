The Public Prosecutor’s Office in Egypt issued, on Friday night, a statement regarding the collision of two trains in the Sohag Governorate, in the south of the country, which killed 32 people and injured at least 165 others.

The Egyptian Public Prosecutor, Hamada Al-Sawy, ordered a package of procedures and decisions in the investigations of the accident that occurred on Friday noon, between the village of Al-Sawamiah and the Tahta Center of the Sohag governorate.

According to the statement, after moving to head a team from the Public Prosecution office to inspect the scene of the accident, Al-Sawy ordered to “swiftly take action towards questioning the drivers and assistants of the two trains, the operator of the control tower, and the operator of the two chutes in front of him, and to conduct an analysis of narcotic substances for each of them, and to be discreet. On their cell phone to check it and check the history of conversations taking place on it. “

The Public Prosecutor also directed to hear the testimony of officials of the Egyptian Railways Authority, the speed of keeping the memory cards of the main control unit of the two trains, the control devices of the control tower, the data storage units for the cameras in it and the railway slides, as well as the cameras that may be found in the residences and facilities overlooking the site of the accident for examination. According to Sky News.

He also decided to delegate a five-year committee of engineers specialized in the Engineering Authority of the Armed Forces and the Advisory Office of the Military Technical College, and one of the members of the Administrative Control Authority legally competent, to move to the scene of the accident, examine the two trains and indicate their validity, the validity of the operation and safety devices in them, and inspect the location of the accident with a statement of the reasons and how it occurred The accident and the one who caused it, and the extent of the commitment of those responsible for the two trains to follow the instructions and regulations governing the operation, determining the aspects of the violations that may be attributed to them, and establishing their responsibility for them.

The Attorney General clarified, “the tasks entrusted to the committee to reach this, by defining the task of the two trains and the one responsible for them, the nature and procedures for their operation, and indicating the route set for them on the day of the accident, the timing of their movement, the speed set for them, the speed reached by each train, the distance they traveled and the time spent in that until the accident occurred.” In order to determine who is responsible for the collision and assign his responsibility, and the extent to which he follows the rules, regulations and regulations for the operation of trains, and to clarify all deficiencies and breaches, their cause and who is responsible for them.