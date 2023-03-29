The meatball was made by the Australian laboratory-grown meat company FAO, saying it wanted to get people talking about the meat, which it describes as a more sustainable alternative to natural meat.

“We wanted to create something completely different from anything you can get now,” said Tim Knoxsmith, founder of the company, adding that another reason they chose the mammoth is that scientists believe the extinction of this animal was due to climate change.

“The protein in it is 4,000 years old. We haven’t seen it in a very long time and that means we want to put it through rigorous testing,” Knoxsmith added.

The meatball was made from sheep cells into which a single mammoth gene, known as myoglobin, had been inserted.

There were a few gaps in the mammoth DNA sequence obtained by FAO, so African elephant DNA was used to complete it.

James Ryan, the company’s chief scientific officer, explained, “Just like they did in the movie Jurassic Park,” stressing that they do not seek to clone animals similar to the events of the famous movie.

Although making lab-grown meat usually means using the blood of a dead calf, FAO used a substitute, meaning the mammoth meatball did not involve killing any animals.

And the meatball that smells like crocodile meat is not for consumption at the moment.

The company hopes lab-grown meat will find a place in the European Union, a market that has not been regulated for the use of such meat as food.