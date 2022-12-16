A large tank in the Sea Life aquarium exploded, flooding a nearby street in central Berlin, a police spokesman confirmed at the scene Friday morning.
The spokesman added that a very loud noise could be heard in the hotel located near the German capital’s cathedral, where the aquarium is located, at about 5:45 am (0445 GMT), and parts of the facade of the building in which the aquarium was located were blown out into the street.
The fire brigade had previously reported on the social networking site (Twitter) that “the aquarium was damaged and the water was leaking. The situation is not clear at the moment,” adding that 100 firefighters had been deployed to the “Dome Aquarius” hotel.
The Dome Aquarium includes the Sea Life aquarium, and the huge Aquadome, which is home to 1,500 species of tropical fish, is a popular tourist destination.
The Aquadome is the “largest aquarium” in the world, according to the Dome Aquarium website.
It was reported that it was updated in 2020.
