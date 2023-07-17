According to the records of the Buhaira Security Directorate, the Wadi al-Natrun police station received a notification from the emergency room, stating that a collision occurred on the 65th kilometer on El-Dabaa Road, within the circle of the center, and that there were dead and injured people..

As the policemen and ambulances moved, it became clear that my angel’s car collided from behind with a heavy truck that was parked on the side of the road, and that the angel’s car was driven by a lawyer named Yasser Jalal, 49 years old, and he died in the accident, as well as his wife Huda Abdel Moneim, 47 years old, and their two sons Muhammad. 18 years old, Fatima 16 years old, and Nada 14 years old, while the fourth son, Jalal, 11 years old, was injured in the accident..

The injured person was transferred to intensive care at Wadi Al-Natrun Specialist Hospital, and the bodies of the deceased were transferred to the hospital morgue at the disposal of the Public Prosecution Office, which investigated the accident..

Ahmed El-Deeb, the uncle of the father, the victim of the accident, told “Sky News Arabia” that his nephew works as a lawyer in an Arab country, and two weeks ago he came to Egypt on his annual leave, and a week ago he took his wife and four children and they traveled to the summer resort on the northern coast in the city of Marsa Matrouh..

And he added that the family residing in the Al-Abasiri area in Beni Suef Governorate, south of Cairo, received a call on Sunday evening, informing them of a collision between Yasser and his family during their return on the Dabaa road, and that he, his wife, and 3 of his children were killed, while the youngest son was transferred to the hospital in a critical condition..

Al-Deeb explained that Yasser, the daughter of his sister, was going back to work in an Arab country on the 23rd of this month, and therefore he wanted to make his family members happy, whom he sees once a year during his summer vacation..

He noted that Fatima, daughter of Yasser, who died with him in the accident, was, in addition to her academic excellence, a champion in tennis at the Beni Suef Sports Club..

He concluded that the family is currently working to complete the burial procedures for Yasser, his wife and his three children in their hometown in Beni Suef, while the injured youngest son will continue to receive treatment at Wadi El-Natrun Specialist Hospital in Buhaira because his condition is critical..