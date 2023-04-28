LONDON (Reuters) – A baby grabbed Britain’s Princess Kate’s handbag on Friday for a brief moment as she greeted greeters during a visit to Wales.

Daniel Williams, a one-year-old boy, took the small black bag from Princess Kate, William’s wife and heir to the British throne, and started playing with it while the princess was talking to his mother, Lucy.

Lucy asked her child, whom she was carrying on her arm, to return the bag to the Princess and tried to take it from him before the Princess suggested that he could keep it while greeting the rest of the recipients.

When Kate turned her back on them, Lucy told her son, “Don’t put it in your mouth now.”

This happened while William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, visited the village of Aberfan to commemorate the landslide disaster that destroyed a primary school and killed 144 people in 1944.