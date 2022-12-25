The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health in Dakahlia, Sherif Makin, said in statements to “Sky News Arabia” that the accident occurred on the “Mansoura – Gamasa” road in front of the village of Al-Qatna in the Belqas Center in Dakahlia, between a bus belonging to Horus University in Damietta Governorate and a heavy transport vehicle.

He explained that immediately after receiving notification of the occurrence of the accident, ambulances were sent to transport the injured, indicating that the accident resulted in the injury of 17 students, both male and female, and the bus driver.

And he continued that the injured were transferred to the Mansoura University Emergency Hospital, noting that some cases had mild injuries and received first aid and left the hospital, but there are 8 cases that need surgical interventions as a result of exposure to separate fractures, and there are also cases that need cosmetic surgery, especially for female students.

Two days ago, the same place witnessed a minibus overturn due to bad weather, resulting in 16 injuries.

It should be noted that Egyptian roads frequently witness traffic accidents for various reasons, most of which are due to speeding and failure to follow traffic instructions.