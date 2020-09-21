What happens in 1994 when Josef Koudelka, guest of Greek director Theo Angelopoulos, attends the shooting, in the Balkans, of his film the gaze of Ulysses ?

Suddenly, we tell ourselves that the poetic and desperate vision of the filmmaker, who multiplies the long Tarkovsky-style sequences to picture a drift, across the Balkans, to the martyred city of Sarajevo, is accompanied by a in a very fair way by the state of mind of the photographer and by his sumptuous black and white panoramas.

Twenty-five years later, we have the impression that this odyssey is one with the artist’s back and forths. Like Ulysses, far from Ithaca, isn’t the identity of the exile Koudelka built by wandering?

A project worthy of Sisyphus

For thirty years, the man of images has traveled 21 countries, 200 archaeological sites to perfect a single and unique series of 110 prints shown, these days, at the National Library of France.

It is a titanic black and white project, worthy of Sisyphus, started in film, continued in digital. Because Koudelka and her 82-year-old body have returned tirelessly to these stony, sun-kissed, inaccessible sites, repeating the same gestures to get better and more intense each time. As he says it took him “Deliver your maximum”.

An obvious memory force

Upon arrival, this installation is grandiose, impressive in terms of subject matter, monumentality, memory strength and endowed with a scenography that takes the gaze from the picture rail to the overhang. Lovers of black and white, panoramic, will be delighted!

From Koudelka, we knew his vision of the Prague Spring, of the gypsies. Little by little, he became interested in what is disappearing. Not in the manner of Eugène Atget documenting the end of small trades. No, it is the landscape, industrial or ancient, which began to monopolize him.

Would he have given himself this mission if Bernard Latarjet and François Hers had not chosen him, in 1986, to participate in the famous Photographic Mission of the Datar during which he used a panoramic camera to photograph industrial and urban spaces in the north? from France ? The Transmanche photographic mission will follow, that of the Coastal Conservatory … In the meantime, he has developed a taste for wasteland in the industrial landscapes of northern Europe, and those of the Soviet bloc. In Chaos, published by Delpire editions in 1999, it examines the loss of cultural references of these societies.

But we do not realize, then, that the activity of men in their end, their collapse, their abandonment or their destructive fury, will be embodied, henceforth, in ruined Mediterranean landscapes. And we realize even less that this man, all alone, is going there to engage, through photography, an exploration of the vestiges of Greco-Roman history so complete that it is unique.

“The Greeks and Romans were the greatest landscape architects in history and therefore, for me, photographing the landscape is showing this admirable science of space, light and forms. I have found what is now most precious to me: the marriage of beauty and time ”,he said.

From Delphi to Palmyra and Beirut

From the ancient ruins of Delphi to that of Beirut after the war or of Palmyra before destruction accumulate tilted views, fragmented columns, marbles, capitals. A sacred plastic and timeless representation of space! Vertical panoramas are effective. The play of shadows and shapes enter the time of art.

But, in the same way that he thwarts codes and expectations in terms of panning, making manifest tensions and disorders, Josef Koudelka refuses the romantic, nostalgic vision of ruin. For him, “The ruins are not the past, it is the future that invites us to pay attention to and enjoy the present” …