Every child knows his “Little Mole, who wanted to know who hit his head”, and everyone should know his picture book “Ente, Tod und Tulip”. Illustrator Wolf Erlbruch died at the age of 74.

Wolf Erlbruch, born on June 30, 1948 and died on December 11, 2022 in Wuppertal, at the end of May 2017 at the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award ceremony Image: picture alliance/AP Photo

Dhe illustrator and children’s book author Wolf Erlbruch is dead. Erlbruch died on Sunday at the age of 74 in Wuppertal, as the Carl Hanser Verlag announced on Monday in Munich. “With him we are losing an artist with an unmistakable visual language who, not only as an outstanding draftsman, but above all as an innovative designer and illustrator through his unusual handling of technology and image material, is still shaping the style of every new generation today.”

Erlbruch is mainly known for books such as “The Frightful Five”, “The Bear Miracle” or “Duck, Death and Tulip” as well as illustrations for Werner Holzwarth’s story “The Little Mole Who Wanted to Know Who Made His Head”, Gioconda Belli’s “Butterfly Workshop” or Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s “Hexeneinmaleins” became well-known.

Wolf Erlbruch was born on June 30, 1948 in Wuppertal and lived there until his death. He studied at the Folkwang Hochschule in Essen and has worked as a graphic designer in the advertising industry since 1974, for magazines such as “Esquire”, “GQ magazine New York” and “Stern”. From 1985 he also worked as an illustrator for children’s and youth books.

The duck asks Death if he isn’t cold, “Shall I warm you up?” She nestles against his side, spreads a wing over his stomach, rests her long neck on his chest. Death lies stock still. “Nobody had ever made him such an offer.” But he doesn’t resist her…

To date, he has published around thirty books for which he has received numerous awards, including the German Youth Literature Prize, the Hans Christian Andersen Prize in 2006 and the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award in 2017.

Erlbruch taught from 1990 to 1997 as a professor of illustration at the Düsseldorf University of Applied Sciences, from 1997 to 2009 as a professor in the department of architecture, design and art at the Bergische Universität Wuppertal and from 2009 to 2011 as a professor of illustration at the Folkwang University of the Arts in Essen .