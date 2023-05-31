Dhe European bank of the Pictet Group moves its headquarters from Luxembourg to Frankfurt. The new “Bank Pictet & Cie (Europe) AG” will employ around 70 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt and at its other locations in Germany by the end of the year and will also have branches in Luxembourg, France, Italy, Spain, Great Britain and Monaco. Christian Schröder, Head of Wealth Management Europe at Pictet, explained this in an interview with the FAZ Schröder will lead the bank from Frankfurt as CEO. He has been with Pictet since 2000.

Inken Schoenauer Editor in business, responsible for the financial market.

Pictet has been present with the European bank in Luxembourg for over thirty years and established its first branch in Frankfurt in 2000. So now the relocation of the headquarters. Why? “It was a long process that began before the Corona period,” said Schröder. “In this time after Brexit, the financial centers have reorganized and we asked ourselves which location in Europe is most suitable in the long term.” “Germany is the strongest country in Europe.” That’s why the choice of the financial center Frankfurt please. In addition, the proximity to the ECB, the supervisors, the competitors and the search for talent are of great importance. “You also have to be close to the competitors.” Corona also pushed ahead with digital networking with the supervisors and regulators. “At the same time, personal contact is extremely important.