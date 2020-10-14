Omar reached Mehbooba’s house by driving himself Omar Abdullah accompanied his father and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah to his residence on Gupkar Road to meet Mehbooba Mufti. During this, the three leaders also held talks for a long time. Earlier, Omar had also tweeted a tweet on Tuesday welcoming the decision to release Mehbooba.

Mehbooba was in custody since the end of article 370 A petition relating to the release of Mehbooba Mufti was pending in the Supreme Court for the past several days, which was to be heard on Thursday. Mehbooba was taken into preventive custody under sections 107 and 151 of the CrPC after the end of Article 370 on 5 August 2019. Apart from him, Omar Abdullah was also detained on the same day. Later in February 2020, the two leaders were cracked under the Public Safety Act.

Mehbooba’s daughter filed a petition for release Omar Abdullah and his father Farooq Abdullah were released in the past. Mehbooba Mufti has also been demanding release for a long time. For this, legal battle was started by Mehbooba’s daughter Iltija. On September 29, the Supreme Court issued notice to the state and central government on Iltija’s petition. In this notice, the court asked how many days any person can be kept in custody.

Released from custody after 14 months, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti met all the people at his official residence on Wednesday. Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah Meeting are staying at their residence on Gupkar Road, Srinagar. Among those who met Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah were the most prominent. The two leaders met Mehbooba at her home after her release.