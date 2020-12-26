Kangana Ranaut is spending a good time with her family after taking a break from work. He shared cute pictures of Christmas evening. Kangana had told the fans that her new sister-in-law had come to her house for the first time. Now he has posted very cute pictures of hiking.

Kangana praised her new sister-in-law

Kangna wrote, went hiking with family yesterday, had a wonderful experience. My sister is an Instagram queen, she knows everything about filters and is teaching me how to use them. Earlier, he had posted pictures. It was told that her new sister-in-law came to her house for the first time. Rangoli made very tasty carrot pudding for them.

Brother was married in November

Kangana’s brother Akshat was married in the month of November. The wedding took place in Udaipur with much fanfare. She posted several pictures and videos of Destination Wedding. Recently, Kangana also posted a video of her sister-in-law. In this she was making maize bread. Kangana praised that despite being a doctor, her sister-in-law is attached to the ground.

