Kangna wrote, went hiking with family yesterday, had a wonderful experience. My sister is an Instagram queen, she knows everything about filters and is teaching me how to use them. Earlier, he had posted pictures. It was told that her new sister-in-law came to her house for the first time. Rangoli made very tasty carrot pudding for them.
Brother was married in November
Kangana’s brother Akshat was married in the month of November. The wedding took place in Udaipur with much fanfare. She posted several pictures and videos of Destination Wedding. Recently, Kangana also posted a video of her sister-in-law. In this she was making maize bread. Kangana praised that despite being a doctor, her sister-in-law is attached to the ground.
