Ankita gave a strong message
Ankita posted her glamorous photos and wrote, “Girl, if people don’t know the story on your side, then learn not to care about it, you don’t have to prove anything to anyone.” Some people have written negative comments on this post, while some have also come in support.
Ankita was missing from social media for 40 days
Ankita had been missing from social media for nearly 40 days after Sushant’s death. After this he made several posts for Sushant. Ankita also became part of Sushant’s sister Shweta’s many initiatives. Ankita Lokhande has a good bonding with Sushant’s family.
People troll again
One user wrote that posting a post with good thought will not change the truth that after Sushant’s death you have become more active on social media to show your happiness and get into the limelight.
Comments shown in support also
At the same time, there is a comment in support of Ankita, in which it is written, absolutely correct. People will always try to show as if they know everything. Let them be in your confusion.
Cute video was posted on Christmas
