Ankita gave a strong message Ankita posted her glamorous photos and wrote, “Girl, if people don’t know the story on your side, then learn not to care about it, you don’t have to prove anything to anyone.” Some people have written negative comments on this post, while some have also come in support.

Ankita was missing from social media for 40 days Ankita had been missing from social media for nearly 40 days after Sushant’s death. After this he made several posts for Sushant. Ankita also became part of Sushant’s sister Shweta’s many initiatives. Ankita Lokhande has a good bonding with Sushant’s family.

People troll again One user wrote that posting a post with good thought will not change the truth that after Sushant’s death you have become more active on social media to show your happiness and get into the limelight.

Comments shown in support also At the same time, there is a comment in support of Ankita, in which it is written, absolutely correct. People will always try to show as if they know everything. Let them be in your confusion.

Cute video was posted on Christmas

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans are upset with Ankita Lokhande. People have been trolling them on social media for a long time. Much negative comments were made against him on social media after Sandeep Singh on the birthday of Ankitli. Apart from this, Ankita has also been trolled for looking happy and posting videos and photos of any celebration. Now Ankita has posted some of her photos and has given people an indirect response.