Picross S6, the latest entry in the popular puzzle series, launches for Nintendo Switch next week on 22nd April.

Priced £ 8.99 / $ 9.99 / € 9.99, it brings another serving of tricky nonograms from developer Jupiter, with more than 480 new puzzles to solve. This includes Mega Picross, Color Picross, Clip Picross and Extra Puzzle variants.

If you’re a long-time fan of the series and have saved data for earlier Picross S games, you’ll also get bonus puzzles to solve.

If you don’t have earlier Picross games, well then you may be interested to know that the full game series goes on sale next week, with Picross S1-5 reduced in price.