From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/11/2023 – 18:21

To celebrate Customer Day week, PicPay announced that it will place a series of products on its marketplace platform with discounts of up to 70% and cashbacks of up to 40%.

The action, which runs until September 18th, includes products and items from more than 330 stores such as Amazon, Magalu, Adidas, Casas Bahia, Natura, iFood, among others.

Offers include categories such as Beverages, Beauty, Home, Mobile Phones, Appliances, Electronics, Sports, Fashion and Health. Among the cashback highlights, users will receive:

10% at Magalu;

8% in Casas Bahia;

10% on Adidas;

15% at Natura;

15% on Netshoes;

10% at Drogaria São Paulo;

8% at Vivara;

40% on HBO Max;

10% on Xbox Ultimate;

10% on Zé Delivery;

3% on Shell Box (for payments with PicPay Card).

The offers are located in the recently launched marketplace of the financial institution’s application, called Shop. Users can make payments and purchases directly through the app.

How cashback works

Cashback earned from purchases is deposited directly into the customer’s PicPay account within the deadline established by the partner. The entire process is informed to the consumer, who can follow the progress through notifications in the app.